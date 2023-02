Bench installed to honor the late Mazin ‘Mike’ Kouza

On Monday, Feb. 13, the bench to honor the memory of Hayward’s owner Mazin “Mike” Kouza was put in place on city property next to the store on Main Street in Belleville. Kouza died March 24, 2021 at the age of 49. The bench was funded by people in the community donating to a YouFundMe account to honor the popular merchant. Father and son Department of Public Works employees, Steve and Nick Demond, did the heavy work, assisted by Laura and Scott Nichols who set up the YouFundMe account.