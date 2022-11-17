Belleville rushes past Detroit CC, 33-10, advances to State Semis

By Robert Mytych

Belleville-Area Independent

Three fumbles, one interception, a little light snowfall, and limited passing for Belleville’s Bryce Underwood, still wasn’t going to be enough to stop the Belleville Tiger football team as members called upon their running game and defeated Detroit Catholic Central, 33-10, on Nov. 12, played at Belleville High School.

The victory clinched the Regional Championship title for BHS and set the stage for a State Division 1 match-up against Detroit Cass Tech (9-3) this Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at Novi High School.

The winner advances to State Finals over Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field.

It was the first game without a TD pass for Underwood, considered one of the best QB’s in the country, as the freshman unleashed the ground attack as the Tigers ran for five touchdowns, two each from Jeremiah Beasley and Colbey Reed, and one from Jalen Johnson.

The Nov. 18 game will be televised live on Bally Sports Detroit.