Belleville council selects Holiday Lighting winners

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Belleville City Council announced the winners it had chosen for its annual Holiday Lighting awards.

Winners are:

• Mobile Home Parks, 77 Carmell, Morin family

• Old Belleville/Remainder of City, 155 Second St., Jessica Giblin and Rosann Kovach

• Harbour Pointe, 392 Light Tower Ct., Bill and Beth Hutter

• Over the Top, Belleville Bariatrics, 159 Main St.

• Best Business, Edward Jones/Moving the Mitten, 337 Main St.

• Victoria Commons, 461 Waterbury Ct., Ronald and Donna Adkins