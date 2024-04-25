Belleville Community Chorus to present ‘At the Water’s Edge’

Members of the Belleville Community Chorus invite everyone to join them on Sunday, April 28, at 5 p.m. to celebrate their 17th-annual spring concert.

The performance, titled “At the Water’s Edge,” will feature a variety of songs ranging from sea chanteys to timeless folk songs.

The concert will be performed at the Belleville United Methodist Church, 417 Charles St., Belleville. Director Genevieve Welch with accompanist Judith Weed, backed by drummer Joe Laurell, and bass player Eston Keller, have a great afternoon planned for the public.

As always, the concert is free, although donations are encouraged and sponsors are welcome.

The Belleville Community Chorus offers opportunities for performance of mixed-voice choral music in a variety of styles. The chorus strives to improve its musical quality through education and commitment to a rehearsal and performance schedule. The generosity of donors and sponsors supports community activities including education, rehearsal, performance and entertainment. The Belleville Community Chorus is a 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization.