Belleville City Council honors retiring Reserve Officer Jim Piper

Jim Piper was given a rousing sendoff at the Sept. 19 Belleville City Council meeting following his resignation after seven years as a Reserve Police Officer. Uniformed members of the police department and reserves attended the meeting to show their respect for Piper, who Police Chief Dave Robinson praised as an outstanding officer he could depend on to do any tasks anytime asked, including getting up in the middle of the night to guard a suspect at the hospital, freeing up the full-time officers for their work.

Chief Robinson said when he came to the city, he found a group of reserves that helped the department in many, important ways. Piper and another Mason and their wives will continue to deliver food to Belleville residents as part of a city program.