Belleville Band alumni invited to celebrate 100 years of Belleville bands

The Belleville High School Band Program invites all former band and color guard members to participate in the 100 Years of Belleville Bands Celebration on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Alumni musicians and color guard members will have the opportunity to join the current Belleville Marching Band on the field as part of this special anniversary event.

Alumni interested in attending are asked to begin by completing the Belleville Band Alumni Registry and Event Interest Form at:

https://forms.gle/fEio8GCwkvrEFag39

The form allows alumni to identify themselves as Belleville Band alumni and indicate their interest in attending the Alumni Tailgate, the 100 Years of Belleville Bands Celebration, and/or participating in the Alumni Band performance.

Music, rehearsal information, performance details, and event updates will be available after July 1 at www.bellevillebands.org. Information and registration links can also be found on the Belleville Bands Facebook and Instagram pages.

Alumni are encouraged to share this information with former Belleville band and color guard members to help make this milestone celebration a memorable gathering of generations of Belleville musicians and performers.

Belleville Bands on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellevilleHighSchoolBands/