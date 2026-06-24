VBT Trustee Kelley confronts speaker over threats against family

Near the end of the June 16 regular meeting of the Van Buren Township Board, when speakers were again attacking the board over its decisions concerning the data center, trustee Bryon Kelley confronted a speaker.

He said his family has received death threats and people are talking online about throwing things at his family. He said people are threatening the board members and threatening their families.

Kelley said after his 20 years of serving the community, it disgusts him that people here in the boardroom accuse board members of taking money.

“People who claim to be part of the community, put online to go to this house at this address and they have two children,” Kelley said.

He said members of the audience treat the board members “like crap” and make threats against his family.

Speaker Monique Kurkowski went on to charge the board had early emails about the data center and Kelley stopped her comment by asking her if she was the one who is threatening him on Facebook.

She said she is on Facebook, and many people are on Facebook, but she asked him to look her in the eye as she said she is not threatening anybody.

As others in the audience got up to speak against the board members with various charges, board members spoke back.

“If we don’t say anything, we’re wrong,” said clerk Leon Wright. “If we do say something, we’re wrong…

“This board has done a fantastic job,” Wright said. “It listens to the people.”

Clerk Wright had said the problem is a misconception by the public. He said he has gone through a recall before.

Jenn Smith, a few minutes earlier in the meeting, had announced she was going to recall the whole board. She also said the public “got all f—ed up” by the board, “We are completely getting screwed,” and the board is putting their lives at risk.