Sen. Darrin Camilleri comments on reports of Romulus ICE warehouse

Recent reporting from the New York Times indicates that ICE is planning to offload many of the warehouses it bought to house detainees, including the proposed site in Romulus, State Senator Darrin Camilleri, D-Trenton, issued the following statement:

“We knew from the start that this ICE facility was unwanted and unwarranted in our community. We organized and coordinated with local and state partners to fight back, and we won.

“The administration’s heavy-handed tactics were unconstitutional, unpopular, and aimed to bulldoze over local opposition. I am incredibly grateful to the Romulus community, mayor McCraight, and attorney general Nessel for standing their ground and fighting for our neighbors.”