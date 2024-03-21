Balloon Dog sculpture installed at Lakeview Center next to bridge

This nine foot tall, hand-hammered stainless steel sculpture, “Balloon Dog” was installed March 15 on a cement pad at Lakeview Center shopping center next to the Belleville Bridge in the City of Belleville.

It was commissioned nine months ago through YouFind and was just delivered from where it was made in Italy. A placque will be installed in the future with information. It is not an original, $1 million-plus “Balloon Dog” by artist Jeff Koons that was featured on “Sixty Minutes.”