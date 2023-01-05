Atchinson Ford conducts food drive, donates $5,000 to Food Closet

Atchinson Ford, 9800 Belleville Rd., hosted a Community Food Drive from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22, 2022. The Emergency Food Closet at Belleville First United Church at 417 Charles St. was the recipient of the food. Deliveries were made Dec. 6, 13, and 20 by pick-up truck. Everyone who made a donation received an entry for a drawing with a $1,000 prize.

Food Closet coordinator Marilyn Wood gave Craig Atchinson, Riley Mickel and Trevor Holly a tour of the Emergency Food Closet and displayed some of the food received that goes into the weekly bags. Atchinson, owner of Atchinson Ford, presented a check for $5,000 to Wood to help replenish the shelves of the food closet.

Also, on Dec. 23, Atchinson presented a $1,000 cash prize to Laura Nichols for being the winner in the Atchinson Community Food Drive.