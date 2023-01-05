Editorial: Local residents seek answers to burning questions

Our readers often bring questions to us. Sometimes we can answer them and sometimes not. Here are some of the questions they bring that we cannot answer.

• Is the city of Belleville going to get streetlights with some power in the future? When the current energy-efficient lights were installed years ago, even the police complained about how dim they were. People from nearby communities say Belleville is dark at night. It is.

• What’s going to happen to that beautiful, newly planted tree on East Huron River Drive that is right in the path of the Iron Belle Trail? The cement for the trail has stopped at the tree. What now?

• Are they going to put a covered bridge at the Denton Road site to make it more interesting? Who’s going to pay for that amenity? Wayne County has said it will not pay for amenities. Also, are there going to be balls on that new bridge, like there are on the Belleville Road bridge and throughout Belleville and Van Buren?

• Questions we get weekly: When are they going to build on the corner of Third and Main? That restaurant was approved a long time ago. Third and Charles? Residents miss that former pizza parlor and were looking forward to a proposed donut shop. At the site of the former Lakeview Tavern?

These are mysteries for a new year to solve. Happy New Year.