Andrea VanDenBerg retires from sharing school board meetings

Andrea VanDenBergh was among those whose retirements were marked at the June 12 meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education. She did not retire from the school district, but from the task of covering the activities of each school board meeting with a smart phone and posting the information on Facebook in real time.

She has been doing this for seven and a half years, since Savage Strong was formed after the firing of teachers who were accused by a former superintendent of cheating on a state test. This was proven to be wrong and the superintendent was let go and the teachers paid by the district.

Members of the Savage Strong group presented VanDenBergh with a bag of presents and a bouquet of flowers before the school board meeting. Her son had just graduated with the class of 2023 and she was done with her reporting.