Makana Foundation opens community pantry at Faith Community Church

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce held a grand-opening, ribbon-cutting on March 2 for the non-profit Makana Foundation’s community pantry at its new location at Belleville Faith Community Church.

The pantry also assists families in need with minor home repairs and essential resources. “The pantry site has been generously sponsored by the church, allowing us to expand our reach and better serve local residents,” said Malia Germain of the foundation.