A dozen library staff members receive CPR/AED training

A dozen staff members at the Belleville Area District Library have received training from the Red Cross in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator, Library Director Mary Jo Suchy told the library board at its regular meeting April 11.

CPR is a longstanding hands-on resuscitation technique.

AED is equipment used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

Director Suchy said the training was intensive, with students having to take part in four hours of online education before being shown how to do it hands on. She said they plan to have one AED on each floor.

At the last board meeting, Suchy said the library is buying AEDs from the Red Cross and the training is required for the purchase. Due to the chip shortage, lead time for the AEDs is six to nine months.

Suchy said the Belleville Fire Department is very graciously loaning the library an AED to use in the meantime.

In other business at the 31-minute meeting, the board:

• Learned the library is setting up a meeting with the city of Belleville about the troublesome sidewalk on Roys Street that cannot be paved because of a drainage problem. The library and Grace Baptist Church across the street have been grappling with the situation for months;

• Was advised by Dan Fleming that the policy committee has more work to do in polishing up the updates to the Materials Selection Policy before it brings the policy before the board for consideration;

• Heard board president Sharon Peters report that art committee chairperson Michele Montour has a calendar of art exhibits going out to 2025. She said the art committee is operating like a well-oiled machine. Suchy said the student art will be on display until the end of the month;

• Heard Suchy announce that May 6 will be a very busy day at the library, with the annual perennial plant swap outside and the Friends of the Library’s used book sale inside, along with free comic books of kids inside;

• Heard board member John Juriga ask if having two staff members at the Sumpter Media Center is cost-effective, since use of the facility has been small. Peters said the library is providing a service and Suchy said those staffing the media center can continue to do their work while on duty there. Board member Joy Cichewicz said the circulation there is almost double from the previous year and is growing. At the request of the board, Suchy has been presenting charts with figures in the monthly board packet showing the media center’s use;

• Learned the library will be closed on Monday, May 1, for a staff in-service training day. Library emergency safety will be one area of focus, in addition to staff tutorials from each department (adult services, youth/teen services, and circulation);

• Learned the May 11 Classic Movie Series will show the 1942 horror film “Cat People”;

• Heard Barbara Miller tell of the after-school Tiger Success Institute for ninth grade students every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The 60 students who need personal tutoring are tutored an hour, have a snack and a power walk, and then more tutoring and a bus ride home. BHS Principal Nicole Crockett gives an inspirational moment to encourage the students. Miller is the only tutor from the community. The rest are teachers and members of the Honor Society. She asked if they could set up a tour of the library for the Success Institute and Director Suchy was enthusiastic over the idea and such a tour will be set up; and

• Heard board president Peters thank Miller for setting up the recent bus trip to the Detroit Institute of Arts to tour the DIA and see a foreign film. Three members of the library board took part in the trip that was sponsored by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts.