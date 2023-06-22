0

Court Watching: Dakota Austinjohn Cardinal

Dakota Austinjohn Cardinal, 27, of Van Buren Township was present at 34th District Court on June 14, 2023 by zoom for his pretrial on a charge of domestic violence on May 23 in Van Buren Township.
His case was adjourned by Judge Lisa Martin for discovery until July 5 when the case will be conducted via zoom.

— Rosemary K. Otzman

Independent Editor

