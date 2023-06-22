Court Watching: Dakota Austinjohn Cardinal

Dakota Austinjohn Cardinal, 27, of Van Buren Township was present at 34th District Court on June 14, 2023 by zoom for his pretrial on a charge of domestic violence on May 23 in Van Buren Township.
His case was adjourned by Judge Lisa Martin for discovery until July 5 when the case will be conducted via zoom.
Dakota Austinjohn Cardinal, 27, of Van Buren Township was present at 34th District Court on June 14, 2023 by zoom for his pretrial on a charge of domestic violence on May 23 in Van Buren Township.