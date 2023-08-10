25th-annual Thunder Over Michigan Air Show this weekend

By Bob Mytych

Belleville-Area Independent

The 25th-anniversary-edition of the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show comes to Willow Run Airport this week end with two drive-in and park shows on Saturday, Aug. 12, and two on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Vehicle passes start at $129 each for all shows. Both morning shows start at 10 a.m. with the gates opening at 8 a.m.

The airshow line up will include the KC-135R Stratotanker Demo, P-51 Mustang Demo, Training Heritage Flight, CT-133 Silver Star Demo, Mini 357th Fighter Group Salute, CF-118-B Hornet Demo, F-22 Raptor Demo, and F-22 Raptor Heritage Flight.

The morning show will end at noon and the gates open at 1 p.m. for the afternoon show, which starts at 3 p.m.

That afternoon lineup of airshow performers include the B-29 Superfortress and B-24 Liberator Demo, CT-133 Silver Star Demo, Army P-51 Mustang versus Navy FG-1D Corsair, FG-1D Demo, Lim-5 Demo, Mig-23 Demo, and 357th Fighter Wing Mustangs.

The afternoon show ends at 5 p.m. with the gates closing at 6 p.m. The growing list of static display aircraft includes F-16’s, F-35 Lightning II’s, along with the museum’s fleet of historic planes.

As of Tuesday, tickets were still available on their website at www.yankeeairmuseum.org. Parking is first-come-first-served along the air show line. Visit their website for information on premier seating, vendors, airplane rides, and entry restrictions.