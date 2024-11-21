2024 Scarecrow Contest winners listed at Nov. 12 city council meeting

At the Nov. 12 meeting of the Belleville City Council, the following winners of the 2024 Scarecrow Contest were presented in a list without comment as part of the consent agenda.

Business Category:

1st place – DeBucks Family Farm – Corn Princess

2nd place – tie between Cedar Woods Assisted Living & Memory Care –Harvest Gnomes; and New Lawn Sod Farm – Sod Man

3rd place – Moe’s Farm – Jolly Green Giant

Adult Organization Category:

1st Place – Belleville PLAV Post 167 – Soldier

2nd Place – Van Buren Eagles – Wicked Witch

Youth Group Category:

1st Place – Edgemont Elementary School – Big Red Balloon Dog

Individual Category:

1st Place – BYC Wednesday Night Friends – Snoop Dog Olympics

There was a note at the bottom of the list that said in the categories awarded fewer than three places they did not have enough entries to award any more than the places awarded.

For the Scarecrow Contest the city usually puts signs on the entries with information on who created each entry. The application form said awards would be given out at the Oct. 21 city council meeting. Neither of those things happened and no winners were present at the Nov. 12 meeting when the list was approved as part of the consent agenda.

Winners usually get a framed picture of their entry and a round of applause.