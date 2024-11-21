Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts pack 240 lunch bags for Hope Clinic

Girl Scout Troops 78163 and 76729 and Cub Scout Troop 793 decorated and packed 240 lunch bags for Hope Clinic on Nov. 12 at Belleville First United Methodist Church.

Before packing, the scouts heard the story “Saturday at the Food Pantry” by Diane O’Neill about how everyone needs help sometime.

Hope Clinic is at 518 Harriet St. in Ypsilanti. The clinic has a food pantry, provides hot meals, as well as provides dental, medical, and behavioral health services. All of the services are free and do not require residency. Call (734) 484-2989 for more information.

Additionally, the scouts learned about who the Emergency Food Closet serves and then packed 24 week-3 bags. This activity was arranged by Dee Groeneweg and Jeneen Rippey.