BHS Tiger Drama presents ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Nov. 21-23

The dark comedy classic “Arsenic and Old Lace” will be presented by Belleville High School Tiger Drama at the Belleville High School Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23 at 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Cast and crew includes: Braylon Hubbard, Ella Convery, Sydney Cramer, Llaylah Holmes, Laryssa Hernandez Lopez, Logan Larocque, Andrew Warner, Ike Agbaeze, Damon McDaniel, Ryan Brenay, Noah Moore, Daena Lindsey, Kelsey Braatz, Donald VanAssche, Brooklynn Sanders, Tatiana Girard, McKenzie Virge, Milo Rabaa, Elliot Taylor, Ella Mida, Grace Spaulding, Brynna Tompkins-Stevens, Griffin Behnke, Maddison DeLano, Neveah DeLano, Gray Laginess, Maddasyn Melchor, Camille Lanier, Megan Weakland, Jade Frierson, Grayson Behnke, Sage Foster, Summer Stratton, Kaden Lapoint, Sara Veenhuis. Directors are Kyle Whitehouse and Mitchie Oliva.