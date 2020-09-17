Zoom Court Watching: Johnson bound over for throwing knife into crowd at VB Estates

After a live preliminary exam at 34th District Court on Monday, Justin Cleeve Johnson, 18, of Van Buren Township was bound over to circuit court by Judge Tina Brooks Green for a Sept. 28 arraignment on the information.

Johnson is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) after throwing a knife into a crowd on March 21 in Van Buren Estates mobile home park in Van Buren Township.

Two witnesses testified he threw a knife from his porch into a group of people and his grandparents called police.

Tyler Maddox testified two grown men and Johnson were driving around looking for kids who bought weed from Johnson and knocking on doors. He said they were looking for his little brother so he went over to see what was going on.

He said everyone was standing in the street in front of the grandparents’ home where Johnson lived.

Deon James Shiel testified Johnson was reaching into the trunk of a car when his grandmother stopped him. He ended up throwing a double-bladed switch knife into the crowd, Shiel testified.

Shiel said a guy punched Johnson’s dad and Johnson went in the house to get the knife.

Judge Green said it was an issue of fact for a jury to decide and bound him over.

Torrey Rashadd Jeffries

Tyrell Deandre Hooks

The probable cause conferences for co-defendants Torrey Rashadd Jeffries, 21, of Ypsilanti, and Tyrell Deandre Hooks, 27, of Canton, have been adjourned until Sept. 30 at 34th District Court.

Each defendant is charged with six felony charges dated July 29 in Van Buren Township. They are assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and three counts of felony firearms each.

They were being held in the Wayne County Jail on bond of $500,000 cash or surety. If released they must wear GPS tethers and stay away from the victim. Hooks’ bond was reduced to $100,000/10%, as requested by his retained attorney Ellen Michaels.

Diddier Saye Mami

A live preliminary exam for Diddier Saye Mami, 35, of Inkster, has been set for 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the 34th District Court.

Mami is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on Jan. 6 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

William Oliver Wood

William Oliver Wood, 35, of Romulus had his probable cause conference adjourned again, by Judge Oakley, this time to Sept. 30. Wood is charged with controlled substance possession – narcotics or cocaine less than 25 grams –on Oct. 6, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

Attorney Jennifer Mead, filling in for the court-appointed attorney of record C. Clifford Chadwick, said they have been unable to contact the defendant.

Judge Oakley gave the attorney a phone number from the file he had and Mead called Wood and put him on speaker phone to talk to the judge, which didn’t work very well. Judge Oakley adjourned the conference so the defense attorney would have a chance to talk to his client.

Ronald Joseph Webb

Ronald Joseph Webb, 55, of Van Buren Township had his probable cause conference adjourned from Sept. 9 until Sept. 23.

Webb is charged with home invasion first degree and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on July 10 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Daniel Preston Hopkins

Daniel Preston Hopkins, 36, of Westland, had his probable cause conference on Sept. 9 adjourned again, this time to Sept. 16, because the defense attorney William Glenn did not have all the discovery.

Hopkins is charged with one count of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of felonious assault on July 31 in Van Buren Township.

Bond had been set at $10,000/10% and he was not to be released without tether. Hopkins’ cross defendant Kenneth Parker previously had his probable cause conference adjourned until Sept. 23.

Kennyon Roshawn Jackson

Kennyon Roshawn Jackson, 28, of Van Buren Township, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence on April 23, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

A live preliminary exam was set for Sept. 8 with the defense attorney live in the courtroom and Jackson by Zoom from the Michigan Department of Corrections where he was because this case was a violation of his parole.

On Sept. 8, a motion by the prosecutor to dismiss the charges was granted by Judge Green.

Michael Lee Crane

Michael Lee Crane, 43, of Sumpter Township, had his probable cause conference adjourned for discovery to Sept. 9 by Judge Green during his Aug. 26 court session.

On Sept. 9, Judge Oakley again adjourned Crane’s probable cause conference to Sept. 14 because defense attorney Elizabeth Young has yet to get any discovery. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Larry King said he requested the video evidence on Aug. 26 and Sumpter Township loaded something onto the Discovery website on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 14 his live preliminary exam was set for Oct. 5.

Crane is charged with unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence-third offense notice, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Aug. 11 in Sumpter Township.

Personal bond was set at $5,000 and he is not to return to the site of the incident or to contact the alleged victim. He also must wear a tether.

Shannon Marie Johnson

Shannon Marie Johnson, 29, of Van Buren Township has been charged with three counts of assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer, one count of aggravated domestic violence, and one count of interfering with a crime report on July 25 in Van Buren Township.

She also has separate charges of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic or cocaine) less than 25 grams and driving while license suspended on Feb. 18 in Van Buren Township

Her probable cause conferences on the two separate cases had been set for Aug. 26 and then adjourned until Sept. 9 then again until Sept. 16. Bond was set at $10,000/10% and she was not to be released without a tether. She was ordered not to contact the alleged victim or to enter a certain address on McKinley.