Zoom Court Watching: Competency exams set for defendant in four Sumpter Twp. murders

34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green approved setting competency exams for Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Wyandotte who is charged with four murders in Sumpter Township on Aug. 15.

This is expected to delay Bailey’s case by from six to eight weeks.

Bailey is in the Wayne County Jail with no bond for the shooting deaths of two men and two women, all cousins, in a Martinsville Road home: Laura Tanner, Sarah Grupa, Neil Sampson, and Forrest Sampson.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm.

On Sept. 16, 35 people watched his Zoom probable cause conference at the 34th District Court.

Appointed defense attorney Sharon Clark Woodside said Bailey intended to retain counsel, but Judge Green noted there is no notice of any attorney filing as attorney of record in the file. She said there is voluminous discovery.

“I paid an attorney $1,000 and he spoke with me for ten minutes. That was it,” said Bailey by Zoom from the jail. “I had an understanding I could have a retained lawyer.”

Judge Green asked if the attorney was retained.

Bailey said, “Yes, I had a lawyer and they said I ran out of time. I was denied my right to my attorney.”

Judge Green admonished Bailey for talking so much and said it was a simple question. Yes or no. Does he have a retained attorney?

“I’m going to mute you if you don’t stop talking,” Judge Green said and Bailey replied, “I never had a voice anyway. Mute me and do whatever you wish.”

Judge Green said the defendant was arraigned on Aug. 19 and it’s almost 60 days later. There is no retained attorney in the file and she does not want to delay.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Tara Hindelang said she spoke to defense attorney Ali Hammoud the day before and he said he would not file until payment is made. If it is not made, he would not file an appearance.

Judge Green said she wants to proceed with this case and can’t wait for the possibility there’s going to be a payment or an attorney sometime.

She said she will proceed with the presumption that Woodside will be the attorney on this case. Woodside asked to be put in a Zoom breakout room with Bailey and Judge Green did so.

When Woodside came out of the break, she said, “He’s a little frustrated, ‘cause he can’t… I probably will represent him for a while. Could I have a few more minutes? The breakout room session died.”

After coming out of her second brief conference with Bailey, Woodside said she spoke with Bailey during a jail visit and, “I think I should refer Mr. Bailey for a criminal responsibility for this matter.” She said she had reviewed 100 pages of the discovery.

She also said she would like him referred for waiver of Miranda and for responsibility and competency – “all of it.” Prosecutor Hindelang said there is a Miranda statement on video.

Judge Green spoke to Bailey saying they will have a psychiatrist come and talk to him and asked if he understood. He did not reply.

“He’s choosing not to speak to me and that’s OK,” Judge Green said.

Bailey said, “You’re going in and out and I’m not hearing you,” referring to the Zoom connection.

Defense attorney Woodside told Bailey she would come down to the jail later that day to see him, if she can.

Prosecutor Hindelang said she would transfer all the discovery directly to the forensic center to make sure it has everything.

Judge Green said there is no date for the next court session. She said when she gets the report back, she’ll give a date. She said the court office will put a control date on the case and track it.

Allen Alexander Tabb

Allen Alexander Tabb of Detroit was charged with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Jan. 22 in Van Buren Township. Cash bond was set at $50,000 and then on April 1 lowered to $10,000 cash or surety and bond was posted and he was released with a tether.

A live preliminary exam had been scheduled for Sept. 9 before Judge Oakley and then postponed until Sept. 21. Then, because Sept. 21 was not a good date for defense attorney Brandy Robinson who was tied up at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice that day, it was reset to Oct. 7. Defendant Tabb also was in the Lenawee County Jail, so a writ for him to be brought to court had to be generated.

Joseph Raymond Cox

The live preliminary exam for Joseph Raymond Cox, 37, of Van Buren Township has been adjourned until Oct. 7. He is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property worth $20,000 or more and larceny of $20,000 or more on Oct. 31, 2019 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $2,000 personal bond.

Steven Patrick Murray

Steven Patrick Murray, 57, of Wayne had his probable cause conference again adjourned for discovery until Sept. 23. Murray is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended on July 14 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Kelly Gene Hamilton

Kelly Gene Hamilton, 49, of Van Buren Township had his live preliminary exam before Judge Green on Sept. 15 on a charge of domestic violence – third offense notice on Aug. 8 in Van Buren Township. Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for a Sept. 29 arraignment on the information. He is free on $5,000 personal bond.

Johnnie Lee Goodman

Johnnie Lee Goodman, 29, of Van Buren Township had his arraignment and probable cause conference set for Sept. 23 on a new charge of criminal sexual conduct – fourth degree – (force or coercion) on July 10 in Van Buren Township.

His probable cause conference will also be held Sept. 23 on previous charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and domestic violence on March 23 in Van Buren Township.

Nakiote Darnell Lewis

Nakiote Darnell Lewis, 62, of Van Buren Township will have a live preliminary exam at 2 p.m., Sept. 23, on charges of home invasion first degree, aggravated assault, and assault and battery on July 20, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

Ashley Ryan Hampton

Ashley Ryan Hampton, 37, of River Rouge had his probable cause conference adjourned from the original Sept. 9 until Sept. 23 on three charges of criminal sexual conduct – 1st degree (relationship) on Jan. 1, 2014 in Sumpter Township.

He was arraigned Sept. 1 and is free on $5,000 personal bond. Defense attorney is Thomas Reed Quartz.

Prosecutor Abigail McIntyre said a Kids Talk video will be sent over to Quartz after a protection order is signed, along with the police report and witness statement.

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton

Ramon Omar Dorr-Horton, 28, of Van Buren Township, had his probable cause conference adjourned from Sept. 9 until Sept. 30 to face charges of carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended, and driving with open intoxicants on Aug. 27 in Belleville.

Defense attorney Michael Carter said his client was still in the Wayne County Jail because he had no permanent address. He said his client is age 28, working at Applebee’s and had a firearm in the trunk of his car and it was not loaded. Bond was set at $20,000/10%.

Dorr-Horton told Judge Oakley that he lived in Harbour Club apartments and they were letting him stay past the end of his lease because of COVID. He was he would be moving to Huron Estates in Belleville.

Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith pointed out the defendant has several bench warrants and charges of DWLS, disorderly, and civil. He has a $430 payment plan that comes due to start on Sept. 11 and he’s still in jail. Judge Oakley moved the payment plan to start Oct. 9 and reduced his bond to $5,000 personal bond. He told Dorr-Horton that he has to start taking care of business.

Austin Robert Vivrette

Austin Robert Vivrette, 23, of Van Buren Township, had his probable cause conference adjourned until Sept. 30 to face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and weapons – felony firearm on Aug. 28 in Van Buren Township.

Defense attorney Joseph MacArthur Hall said he still needed discovery. It was pointed out Vivrette had three Van Buren Township traffic tickets totaling $650 that were due and he should set up a payment plan.

David Russell Morris

David Russell Morris, 48, of Belleville was arraigned by Judge Oakley on Sept. 11 on a charge of domestic violence on Sept. 10 in Belleville. His attorney Royce Nunley said his client had arrived from Wisconsin two weeks ago and Sept. 11 was his first day on the job here. He was staying with his son and will abide by the no contact order with the complainant.

Morris told Judge Oakley he spent all his money moving from Wisconsin to start a new life here. Judge Oakley gave him personal bond of $5,000 and an Oct. 8 court date. He will set up a civil standby with police to get his clothes and other possessions.

Chelsey Alison Suggs

Chelsey Alison Suggs, 33, of Taylor was arraigned Sept. 11 by Judge Oakley on charges of possession of controlled substance/analogues and operating while intoxicated-second time on Feb. 16 in Belleville.

Her defense attorney Edward Holmberg said this happened just before COVID and they came to turn her in voluntarily.

Judge Oakley gave her personal bond of $2,000 and set her probable cause conference for Sept. 23. She was ordered to use no mood-altering drugs and no drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

Omar Morano Smith

Omar Morano Smith, 39, of Westland failed to appear for his preliminary exam before Judge Green on Sept. 14, so a warrant was put out for his arrest. He has been charged with fleeing police in a vehicle on May 11 in Van Buren Township.

Michael David Woody

Michael David Woody, 39, of Sumpter Township had his probable cause conference adjourned to Oct. 7 because the defense attorney is yet to get the digital discovery. Defense attorney Janet Szpond waived his appearance before Judge Green on Sept. 16.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith said Van Buren Township Det. Michael Long usually is good with getting the discovery and she will check with him.

Woody is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and malicious destruction of personal property between $200 and $1,000 on March 19 in Van Buren Township. He is free after posting surety bond of $5,000.