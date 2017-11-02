You are invited to Thanksgiving dinner in Sumpter — at no charge

Karen Mickens and Lettie Sanders of Sumpter Township said it “came on their hearts” to do something for those who would be alone on Thanksgiving Day.

They decided to cook up a free Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings and serve all those who come. They got some turkeys donated and got permission from the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees to use the community center gym for the meal without a rental charge.

Dinner will be served from noon until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, at the community center, 23501 Sumpter Road.

Mickens said all are welcome and there is no charge. Besides the meal, there will be fellowship, so no one is alone.

Those wishing to help the two women with their costs may drop off monetary donations at the Sumpter Community Center to Mickens or Sanders or at Supervisor John Morgan’s office at the township hall by Nov. 15.

At the bottom of the flyer prepared to announce the free meal, there is a line from Psalm 133:1. “Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to come together in unity”