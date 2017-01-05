Yankee Air Museum’s Jan. 14 gala fund raiser to honor Jack Roush

The hot ticket in 2017 is sure to be “The Blast that Builds,” Yankee Air Museum’s gala award dinner and fundraising event.

The museum is heating up the night on Saturday, Jan. 14, with the presentation of its highest honor, the Visionary Award, to legendary aviator, racer, and industrialist Jack Roush.

The event is being held in the executive jet hangar of Active Aero Group, 2068 E Street, Belleville, MI, 48111 on the east side of Willow Run Airport.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle afterglow in what will be a “blast” of a party.

Tickets to this semi-formal, black-tie-optional event are $450 per couple.

Tickets are available at www.YankeeAirMuseum.org or by calling (734) 483-4030.

“We changed everything in planning our sixth-annual gala,” said Kevin Walsh, executive director of Yankee Air Museum. “For the first time, we are holding our signature event outside of our museum, because, with recent major acquisitions, we are out of space. And we want to make sure we honor Jack Roush by having his plane and historic cars on display.”

Walsh said the entire format of “The Blast that Builds” is designed to be a spirited, fun party devoid of keynote speeches and lengthy award presentations. He says it’s going to be a blast and with proceeds going to renovate the historic Willow Run Bomber Plant, future home of Yankee Air Museum, it’s “The Blast that Builds.”

“Jack Roush is a natural recipient of our most prestigious Visionary Award,” said Walsh. “He is a past board member, ardent supporter of our flyable aircraft and the Save the Bomber Plant campaign. The timing is perfect for Jack, whose Roush Fenway NASCAR racing team is in the off-season preparing to kick off the 2017 NASCAR racing in Daytona.”

Walsh added that in addition to a cocktail reception, dinner and the award presentation, the evening will be kept lively with two comedians forming Jack Ridley’s Comedy Castle afterglow. He says the ambience of the hangar and the glitz of a formal affair create an irresistible occasion for a blast people will long remember.

Walsh said Active Aero Group gladly donated some of their hangar space for this event when the museum’s exhibit gallery filled with artifacts too precious to move.

“Our efforts to finish the job of renovating the Bomber Plant and building a great national museum are being redoubled. We want everyone to join us on Saturday evening, Jan. 14, to honor Jack and help us move the Save the Bomber Plant campaign to the next level,” said Walsh.