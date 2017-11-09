Yankee Air Museum wins Preservation award

The Yankee Air Museum won an award that was presented to it on Nov. 1 under the Capital dome in Lansing as part of Michigan Auto Heritage Day. The Yankee Air Museum’s effort to save the Willow Run Bomber Plant won the Preservation award from the Motor Cities National Heritage Area Partnership, along with the Michigan Legislative Auto Caucus. Gov. Rick Snyder proclaimed Nov. 1 as Auto Heritage Day.

The museum’s efforts to save the Willow Run Bomber Plant preserves an integral historic structure that tells the story of the region’s automotive and labor heritage, as well as its role in the Arsenal of Democracy. The museum recently saved a portion of the bomber plant from demolition, with the intent of moving the museum into the facility and becoming the National Museum of Aviation and Technology at Historic Willow Run.