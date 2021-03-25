Yankee Air Museum honors Rosie, names B-25 ‘Rosie’s Reply’

By Dave Callanan

Air Fleet PR Executive

Yankee Air Museum

Yankee Air Museum announced on March 21 that it is christening its B-25 Bomber “Rosie’s Reply” in its continuing mission to inspire America through honoring the accomplishments of the women collectively known as Rosie the Riveter.

The World War Two B-25, formerly known as Yankee Warrior, was repainted in December courtesy of Kalitta Air to the exact color specifications it wore flying eight combat missions from Corsica in 1944.

“After the attack on Pearl Harbor, American men left industry in huge numbers to enter the military, creating a severe labor shortage,” said Museum President Kevin Walsh. “To answer this aggression and arm the military, manufacturing in all sectors had to increase. A call for workers went out and women answered that call.”

Walsh explained that the women of the Greatest Generation, entering what were formerly male-dominated workplaces, made the deciding difference.

“Their ‘we can do it’ confidence became the rallying cry to which America responded,” said Walsh. “Theirs was the strength needed to help produce enough equipment to defeat the enemy. Without them, there would not have been an Arsenal of Democracy.”

Walsh added that the Rosie’s Reply nose art, applied to an aircraft they built, pays homage to the women of the home front in World War Two.

“It serves to remind us of their powerful response to the aggression of enemy forces and that no matter the circumstances or adversity, the reply was ‘we can do it,’” said Walsh.

According to Walsh, the B-25 Rosie’s Reply received period-correct, custom-designed nose art by famed research artist Chad Hill. It features a female factory worker gripping a rivet gun and smiling in a way that conveys she has the moxie to handle anything coming her way.

“In this image we captured the plucky confidence with which those incredible women handled the monumental task of simultaneously raising kids, holding down the home front, overcoming adversity and, oh yes, helping save the world all at the same time,” he said.

Walsh said he hopes the B-25 will inspire people to learn more about the women of the Greatest Generation and that a little bit of Rosie’s moxie rubs off on them.

“It is an extremely accurate reproduction of this B-25D’s livery in the 57th Bomb Wing, 340th Bomb Group, 489th Bomb Squadron,” says Dan Desko, president of the B-25 History Project. “Yankee Air Museum has done a marvelous thing with its aircraft. In one fell swoop, this plane honors the 489th Bomb Squadron, the home-front workers, and Kansas City, where this plane was built. This is living history.”

Yankee Air Museum collaborated with The B-25 History Project and the Fairfax Industrial Association in Kansas City to connect with Original Rosies who actually worked on these aircraft at the North American Aviation plant. When asked what she thought about the aircraft being named in honor of the women of her generation, Marion L. White’s reply was “We did it then, and we can still do it! I hope this inspires more young women to believe in themselves and find a good way to help their country!”

“As an active member of Yankee Air Museum and president of the American Rosie the Riveter Association Michigan Chapter, I am very proud with the initiative in Rosie’s Reply,” said Bette Kenward. “The Greatest Generation is aging with the youngest being in the mid-nineties. We must continue to show them honor and this does that in a momentous way.”

Kenward explained that one of the reasons the yellow “We Can Do It!” Westinghouse poster remains so powerful seven decades later is because it still gives people courage to face any challenge today.

Yankee Air Museum is planning a homecoming tour for the B-25 in October when the plane will be dispatched to Kansas City, where it was built, to take part in the Fairfax Industrial Association’s annual festival.

