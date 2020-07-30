‘We the People’ set community unity event at Quirk Park

A “We the People” community unity event has been set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Quirk Park behind the township hall in Van Buren Township.

VBT Clerk Leon Wright said it is being put on by the same people who put on the peaceful Unity Walk that started at Meijer on June 12 and went to the VBT police department and back.

Clerk Wright has been invited to speak, along with U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, State Rep. Ronnie Peterson (whose 54th District covers Ypsilanti, and Ypsilanti and Superior townships), Shawn Fair, an international leadership expert, and others.

Event chairperson is Leah Mills-Chapman, a licensed clinical therapist and educator.

“‘We the People’ have identified this day in honor of bridging the gaps between races, dispelling the myths about black people and other people of color, and bringing all that are willing together, as God intended,” Mills-Chapman said.

“There is no debate that we are all created equal, but somewhere this reality has been lost along the way,” she said.

“It is no secret that we are living in difficult times due to racial tension and an increase in death within the United States of America,” Mills-Chapman said. “Sadly, many have given in to such negative emotions and behaviors.

“As a mental health professional and agent of change, I care deeply about the positive future of humanity and especially marginalized populations, which include black Americans. So, when I began to see the social unrest in our communities, I wanted to bring a moment of peace, joy, and togetherness within my community,” she said.

She said she has joined with community partners to host a day that highlights the need for unity among the citizens of Van Buren Township. She said there will be social distancing.

For more information, contact Mills-Chapman at: Ntervene@gmail.com or (734) 480-8065.