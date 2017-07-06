Wayne County Sheriff swears in five VBT marine officers

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon granted five Van Buren Township marine officers county-wide powers last Thursday as part of new efforts to combine resources along Wayne County waterways.

A swearing-in ceremony was held June 29 at Wayne County Sheriff’s Headquarters in Detroit. Sheriff Napoleon swore in Van Buren Township Marine Officers Mark Buxton, David Champagne, Pat Wehrman, Jeff Stanton, and Chris Fey.

VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has provided a 23-foot patrol boat specifically for VBT officers to use to patrol Belleville Lake.

“This new watercraft will bear the same POLICE markings, but with the patches of Van Buren Police and Wayne County Sheriff,” Director Laurain said in a news release on Monday.

“This joint venture is a win-win for both township and county and would not have been possible if not for the efforts of Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara and Sheriff Benny Napoleon,” Laurain said.

“This partnership between both agencies will involve officers and combined resources to help continue to make Belleville Lake safe and secure along the waterways in the township,” Laurain said.

“This is a positive move for both the county and township, making available additional personnel to patrol the lake and equipment during water emergencies,” Laurain said.

“On behalf of Van Buren Township Public Safety Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, we encourage a safe and enjoyable summer on Belleville Lake for our residents and visitors,” Laurain concluded.

According to a news alert from the Sheriff’s office last week, the partnership provides the county with five new marine officers. The officers from Van Buren Township will have the authority to assist the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

“This is a collaborative effort to combine resources and help continue to make Belleville Lake safe and secure along waterways throughout Wayne County,” the release said.

Wayne County has a Marine Unit responsible for patrolling all Wayne County waters, including parts of Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, Lake Erie, and Belleville Lake. The partnership with Van Buren Township provides additional resources, the Sheriff’s office said.