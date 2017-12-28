Waste Management landfill gives numbers to call with concerns

During recent meetings on the fifth amendment to its host agreement with Van Buren Township, Waste Management offered phone numbers for the public to call if people had concerns about the landfill, including significant or prolonged odors.

• Hotline answered 24/7 in Texas with concerns immediately passed on to Woodland Meadows landfill in VBT: (877) 765-9153.

• Waste Management Collection Services in VBT: (734) 699-8926.

• Waste Management Customer Service: (866) 797-9018.