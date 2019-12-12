Walmart hosts ‘Shop with a Hero’ event

Youngsters were nominated through the Van Buren Public Schools and then selected by Van Buren Township Police to “Shop with a Hero” at Walmart on Dec. 5. Helping the children select their presents were VBT Police, VBT Fire, VBT Dispatchers, and Michigan State Police.
Walmart donated $2,000 to fund the event. This was the 12th year for “Shop with a Hero” at Walmart.
“Shop with a Hero” at Meijer is set for 6:30 p.m., Dec. 17. Enough money has been gathered between Meijer and personal donations over the year to shop for 25 families.
