Vesta Losen sworn in for sixth, three-year term on Keystone board

Vesta Losen was sworn in Aug. 10 for her sixth three-year term on the Keystone Academy school board. She was appointed by Bay Mills Community College, which granted the charter to the school. She was sworn in by board vice-president Susan Meland.

Losen has been on the school board since she helped start the school 15 years go and she has served as president of the board for the last several years. Losen of Van Buren Township also started Bethany Day Care and Kindergarten, but has retired from work at Bethany.

Losen had been an elected member of Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, but when her efforts were blocked to improve curriculum in the district, she chose not to run for reelection, but to work to start a charter school.