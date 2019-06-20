VBT’s new fireworks ordinance puts infractions at $1,000

Van Buren Township Police remind township residents that a new fireworks ordinance was unanimously approved by the township board March 5, and was effective March 14, that makes violations a civil infraction with a fee of $1,000.

Ordinance No. 02-19-19(2), Sec. 46-71 is Consumer fireworks:

No person shall ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks in the township, except on the following days after 11 a.m. and in accordance with the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, Public Act 256 of 2011, as amended:

(a) Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

(b) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days

(c) June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days

(d) July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

(e) The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days.

Any person who violates this section shall be deemed responsible for a municipal civil infraction and assessed a civil fine of $1,000 for each violation. For each violation, $500 of the fine collected under this section shall be remitted to the Van Buren Township Department of Public Safety as the agency responsible for enforcing this section.