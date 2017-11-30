VBT votes to opt out of MMFLA law to allow dispensaries, growing

At its regular meeting Nov. 21, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to opt out of the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act that legally provides for cultivation, dispensaries, secure transportation, and compliance facilities.

The MMFLA will go into effect in December and the city of Belleville has opted out and will be repealing its zoning ordinance that allows for a marijuana grow location in the Industrial zoning.

Sumpter Township is holding monthly committee meetings on the first Wednesday of every month on the MMFLA, with no announced deadline for a decision by the township board.

At the Nov. 20 work/study session of the VBT board, Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, reported that a subgroup has been in place to study medical marijuana over the past few years. He said there is a lot of uncertainty and confusion over the new law and there is yet to be a comprehensive set of rules.

He said the costs of enforcement may be higher than what is brought in from permits and the committee felt it would be wise to wait to see how it works out in other communities before committing.

“If it’s wildly successful and a positive thing in other communities, we can always opt in,” Akers said.

The board passed the resolution to opt out so this can be sent to LARA (Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) so the state doesn’t grant any licenses in the Van Buren Township community.

“I hope that Sumpter Township opts out, also,” said VBT Trustee Sherry Frazier at the Nov. 20 meeting. “We’ll be lumped in there, with people saying ‘Belleville’s got the marijuana’,” Trustee Frazier said. “It’s a branding problem. They are looking at finances … We’d better know what Sumpter is doing… They will reflect our reputation.”

“It’s because of their mailing address,” said Trustee Paul White, noting VBT and Sumpter are both in the 48111 zip code.

“We are involved with them,” Trustee Frazier said of Sumpter, noting the district library, museum, and Chamber of Commerce. “Not like Northville … We need to be involved with Sumpter,” she said, saying she planned to attend a Sumpter board meeting, but then was unable to go.

“But, we’re opting out,” Frazier said of VBT.

In other business at its one-hour-and-15-minute meeting Nov. 21, the board:

• Approved the first reading of an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to repeal the text governing medical marijuana cultivation facilities;

• Approved the first reading of an amendment to the General Code of Ordinances to repeal regulations governing medical marijuana cultivation facilities;

• Approved extension of the moratorium to defer the review of applications pertaining to medical marijuana cultivation facilities from Dec. 20, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017 — 11 days;

• Approved the 2017 amended and 2018 proposed water and sewer budgets with a raise in water and sewer rates of 5%, as of Jan. 1;

• Approved the fireworks display from the closed Denton Road Bridge on Dec. 2 as part of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winterfest celebration. At the township’s work/study meeting the day before, Paul Henning said the chamber was $2,500 short of having enough money for the fireworks. At the regular meeting, when Chamber president Karen Mida was present with Henning to present a check for $1,123.83 to the township as its share in the recent Tri-Commmunity Golf Outing, Supervisor McNamara told them the board agreed they should keep the check for the fireworks;

• Acknowledged the resignation of Robert Bechtel from the Downtown Development Authority and the appointment of Joyce Rochowiak to serve his unexpired term until March 9, 2018;

• Approved the appointment of Jeff Jahr, Jr. to the Planning Commission, with a term to expire Oct. 1, 2018 and the reappointments of Medina Atchinson and Bryon Kelley, with terms to expire Oct. 1, 2020;

• Approved the appointment of Benjamin Ross to the Environmental Commission, with a term to expire Oct. 1, 2018 and the reappointment of Kess Emekpe with a term to expire Oct. 1, 2020;

• Approved the amended and restated inter-local agreement for the Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation. This new agreement gives VBT a permanent seat on the executive board;

• Approved refinancing of $2.5 million worth of 2006 general obligation bonds for fire station 1 and the property where the water tower stands, if the interest rates are lower and could save the township an estimated $80,000 to $120,000. The bonds expire in 2022;

• Approved the first readings of four general ordinances, making certain misdemeanors into civil infactions that could be handled at district court instead of circuit court, and leaving the defendant with a monetary fine and clear of a misdemeanor record. The subjects are blight prevention, trailers and vehicles, fire prevention code, and trespass;

• Approved the first reading of amendments to the Zoning Ordinance regarding pond location and setbacks for off-street parking and loading areas, access drives and paved surfaces accessory to a distribution center. These changes came up when the Ashley Capital North site plan was being reviewed;

• Approved distributing the future land use map amendment for the Harold Smith Farm at 50015 Michigan Ave. to adjacent communities for the required 42-day review and comment period. The map includes a consistent buffer of 300-400 feet with Denton Village, between the proposed light industrial zoning of the farm and residential use; and

• Heard Supervisor McNamara announce a Nov. 29 joint meeting between the VBT and City of Belleville planning commissions.