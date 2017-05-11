VBT Public Safety Dept. seeks photos of early township police chiefs

Van Buren Township Director of Public Safety Gregory Laurain wants to get some historical background for his police department and is looking for pictures, suitable for framing, of past police chiefs or directors.

He said the township had constables in the past, but the first police chief was John Willet in 1973. Director Laurain is seeking pictures of:

• Chief John Willet

• Chief George Montgomery

• Acting Chief Gary Holloway

• Commander Richard Debs

• Chief Leonard Keller

• Chief Joseph Davies

He said he would like to have the men in suits or uniforms, if possible. Pictures can be forwarded to glaurain@vanburen-mi.org or brought to the police department at Van Buren Township Hall.