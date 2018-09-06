VBT Public Safety Day set for Sept. 15 in Menard’s parking lot

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority will host the Family Fun and Public Safety Day on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south end of the Menards parking lot at 10010 Belleville Road.

This year a special attraction will be Jase, the K-9 officer recently added to the VBT Public Safety Department, under Handler Officer Ryan Barry.

The annual, family friendly event gives VBT residents a chance to meet those dedicated to protecting their community.

Guests will be able to explore a fleet of fire, police, and emergency vehicles, enjoy kid-friendly entertainment, free blood pressure checks, food, refreshments and more.