VBT Planners OK $1 million splash pad

At its regular meeting on March 27 the Van Buren Township Planning Commission approved an amended site plan for Quirk Park to allow for a new, almost $1 million splash pad, which should be ready to use in August.

This project was initiated by the VBT Downtown Development Authority about a year ago for the park right behind township hall.

Chipping in on the project are the DDA with $480,000; VBT General Fund, approximately, $270,000; and the Van Buren Civic Fund, $200,000. Chuck Covington also has committed to funding a memorial for his daughter Egypt that would include flowering trees, benches, and a plaque.

Maudie Smith of Russell Design said they would go out for bids on the project the next day. Plans call for bids to be due April 16, contract brought to the township board on May 7 and construction to begin the next day.

She said they will be removing the asphalt path and existing playground for the construction and will have to replace the parking lot at the northeast corner of the project since it is sure to be damaged by construction equipment.

She said the concession building, which has restrooms, will remain and they will put up a 10×20’ brick building with two changing rooms, with benches and baby changing area. The changing rooms will have no electricity or plumbing.

She said the splash pad is for use by all different ages, with the equipment for older children to the rear and the equipment for small children at the front.

She said shade sails of 20×20 feet will be installed and a play structure and three sets of swings will be put in the new playground area. She said a berm will be put up around the project and additional cement around the present paving.

A pavilion will be put up for parties and other activities away from the commotion of the splash pad, Smith said.

There will be perennials, trees, and lawn added and they are working on proposed signage.

At the township board’s workshop session on the project, DDA Assistant Director Lisa Lothringer said they added fencing around the splash pad to keep the wood chips in. She said there is no intent to charge now, but in the future if there is a need, the fence will be a necessity.

When asked about the water, Lothringer told the board that the water will be flow-through, not reused, and is estimated to cost about $18,900 a year. She said it would cost $1,500 to open and close the system. She said nothing is on until the main button is pushed by a child and then everything is on.

She expects it to be open 7 to 8 hours a day, estimating the water will be on 70% of the time. Hours are expected to be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

On cooler days, they do not expect much activity, she said.

Lothringer said this will be the largest splash pad in the area and up to 425 kids can be at the 6,359-square-feet splash pad at once. They estimate there will be 130-150 kids per day. She said Brownstown Township charges for its splash pad and it runs in two-hour sessions.

Signs will be posted with the rules and regulations, Lothringer said, and swim shoes are recommended. She said the surface will be a brushed concrete finish.

She said if they did a soft surface it would have to be regularly stripped.

Lothringer told the board there will be no staff or lifeguards on hand because there will be no standing water. Children under 12 need an adult with them.

“I guarantee parents will drop them off and tell them, go play in the splash pad,” said Trustee Sherry Frazier at the March 18 work/study session. She said that’s what happens at the Belleville Area District Library with parents dropping off young children who then cause problems.

“I like the layout and the plan,” said Clerk Leon Wright. “The Van Buren Foundation donated $200,000, the largest amount they’ve ever given. They think it’s important.”

“It’s the most beautiful thing for our community,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “Our kids should not have to go to other communities for recreation.”

It was pointed out there will be no chairs and parents have to bring their own chairs to watch their children play. Lothringer said it is a flow-through system and the water will be cold. She said it would have cost $100,000 for a reflow system.

At the planning commission meeting, Marc Russell of Russell Design said the project is on 10 acres on two parcels. He said the vendor for the playground and furniture is Penchura.

“If we save money on the general contractor, we can put in new playground equipment.” Otherwise, the play equipment they dismantled to make way for the construction will be brought back out of storage and reassembled.

Ron Akers, director of building and economic development, said that if the planning commission allows it, the staff will work with the designers and the DDA on the parking. He said the staff recommended approval of the revised site plan with the stipulation that the township considers combing the two parcels.

Akers said the review by the Fire Marshal OKed the project with the stipulation that if the Quirk Road path entrance is left in place, a Knox Box must be placed at that entry point, so the fire department vehicles can enter there.

In other business at the hour-long March 27 meeting, the planning commission:

• Heard two public hearings and then approved recommending to the board two requests for rezoning from M-1, Light Industrial, to R1-B, Single Family Residential, for Carl G. Speaks, with property at 13440 Martinsville, and Bobby A. Brown next door at 13510 Martinsville. Both Speaks and Brown said when they bought their property years ago they didn’t know they were zoned M-1. Recently they tried to sell the properties and found the buyers couldn’t get bank loans because the zonings were wrong for residences. The two properties are surrounded by residentially zoned properties and residential is consistent with the Master Plan;

• Approved a site plan amendment for DTE Energy which wants to perform outdoor lighting demonstrations at its site at 8001 Haggerty Rd. The commission was told DTE plans to turn on the lights for five minutes at a time and the lights will be used for less than two hours a year. They want to be able to show their products to municipalities, companies, and individual in a “big-deal outdoor showroom.” The lights will be put on by a cell phone or laptop in zones for small intervals. The commission supported one of DTE’s requests for a flood light, not allowed by the ordinance, to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals to seek a variance; and

• Postponed consideration of the TNT Fireworks’ request to conduct a temporary outdoor fireworks tent sale at the Walmart Parking lot at 10562 Belleville Rd. for the fifth year because representatives of TNT could not be present that evening. This also will give the company time to amend its request so it will comply with the fire marshal’s report.

Absent from that evening’s planning commission meeting were Commissioners Medina Atchinson, Joan Franzoi, and Jeff Jahr.