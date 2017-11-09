VBT Fire Dept. places two CPR assitance devices on rescue trucks

The Van Buren Township Fire department, has placed two cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) assistance devices, on rescue trucks, that will improve the care provided to patients in cardiac arrest, said Fire Chief Amy Brow.

While not replacing the work of the firefighters or EMS providers, it will improve efficiency in the delivery of CPR, and allow the firefighters and EMS providers to focus on other critical EMS treatments, Chief Brow said.

The LUCAS™ Chest Compression System assists Fire and EMS professionals in saving cardiac arrest victims by providing continuous compressions, which helps sustain blood flow to the brain and heart, she said.

The AHA/ERC guidelines from 2005 emphasize uninterrupted chest compressions before defibrillation. LUCAS provides chest compressions without rescuer fatigue or variations in quality.

The equipment was provided by a grant with matching funds over several local fire departments. Chief Brow and the staff at VBFD would like to extend many thanks to the citizens of Van Buren for their support in the department’s effort to provide the best quality care possible in any emergency.