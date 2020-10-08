VBT DDA to spend $12,000 for more picnic tables, trash receptacles

Independent Editor

At it regular meeting by Zoom on Sept. 22, the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority approved spending up to $12,000 on trash receptacles and picnic tables, but balked at buying concrete lawn games.

Assistant DDA Director Lisa Lothringer presented a $17,000 proposal to use the remaining 2018 bond proceeds for the pedestrian bridge for the trash receptacles and picnic tables and further asked for two sets of corn hole and one set of ladder golf with extra sets of bean bags and string golf balls for Harris Park.

She said bond counsel has confirmed that the suggested site furnishings on the proposals are appropriate and allowable purchases under the guidelines of the 2018 bond.

Lothringer said the Placemaking project (Harris Park) and the DDA’s commitment to improved pedestrian safety within the DDA district were an integral part of why the DDA was awarded a TAP grant.

“Therefore, it is fitting that a portion of the remaining bond proceeds be used to purchase and place trash receptacles at both ends of the pedestrian bridge and additional amenities at Harris Park,” she wrote in a request to the commission.

She said staff is proposing the items be purchased through Penchura, the site vendor used on the Quirk Park Splash Pad and Park Improvement project.

Two trash receptacles will be secured to each end of the bridge with cable locks. An additional trash receptacle and three more picnic tables will be added to Harris Park.

Lothringer said the concrete lawn games have been wildly popular in other communities and they could be placed in the spring.

“Cornhole and ladder golf, I’m not for those,” said DDA chairman Craig Atchinson.

“I’m not for those,” agreed vice chairperson Carol Bird. “When I look out at the park, I’m not sure you want to go in that direction.” Bird’s real estate office is just west of the park.

Lothringer said the other items were not to exceed $12,000 without the concrete lawn games.

Supervisor Kevin McNamara agreed that the park was more for millennials and adults.

DDA member Helen Foster also agreed and made the motion to approve purchases not to exceed $12,000. The motion was seconded by DDA member Joyce Rochowiak and approved unanimously.

In other business at the 42-minute meeting, the DDA:

• Approved purchases not to exceed $10,000 for holiday decorations for Harris Park and the triangle at Belleville and Quirk roads. Several options were considered and DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland was directed to maximize that amount for what is needed;

• Heard Chairman Atchinson say Ford Motor Co. gave him 4,000 face masks, along with 11,000 for the schools. He said if anyone needs masks to let him know;

• Heard Supervisosr McNamara say he would like to see the DDA office at Harris Park be used for little art shows. He said they could have Reg Ion’s photos and other artists. They could work with the Belleville Area Council for the Arts on this. They could have a week end with Reggie and have cocktails – or not. Atchinson said in February the DDA started in that direction and then COVID arrived. “We’re coming up with a vision,” McNamara said. “We’ve got six months before we let it happen” because of COVID. Lothringer said they were discussing workshops and a business incubator, but “can’t do it right now.” Atchinson agreed, “It’s a tough time right now”;

• DDA member Mark Laginess suggested the DDA look at some other technology, more reliable than Zoom, since many members had problems getting into that day’s meeting. Lothringer, who is the host, said she will look aat other ways. McNamara said, “I always have trouble getting in on this Zoom … I have a problem every time to this Zoom … It’s not you!” Laginess said he had a question on the first item on the agenda. He asked what the $3,000 listed was for and Lothringer said it is a six-sided kiosk. (This item was not mentioned in the information furnished to the Independent); and

• Heard Director of Public Service Matthew Best say that the police department can always use masks and Atchinson said he would drop some off;

• Learned from Director Ireland’s memo to the DDA that the Aerotropolis board approved a resolution of intent and called for a public hearing on the amendment to the LDFA District. Aerotropolis is in the process of expanding its LDFA District to encompass the participating communities, including VBT. “Expanding the boundary line does not negate the ability of ‘local control,’” she wrote. She said the public hearing will be held Dec. 3;

• Heard Lothringer say the one-page ad and advertorial for Business View digital magazine contains an ad with a photograph taken by VBT resident Reg Ion. She also reported she has received a CD with a voice recording of Albert Harris telling the story of his life and family. She is working on ideas of how that can be incorporated into the historical story of Harris Park.