VBT DDA sets special workshop to study meeting room policy

A special workshop session has been set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, by the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority to review a draft copy of the Meeting Room Use Policy and Regulation.

The draft was on the Jan. 28 DDA agenda for passage, but that was changed to putting together a subcommittee to review the draft policy before moving forward with adoption.

DDA Executive Director Susan Ireland at first wanted to withdraw the document from the agenda altogether, since she said there were errors in it.

She said they had taken the policy from the township meeting room policy, but changes needed to be made.

The four-page draft policy is for the meeting rooms in the new DDA Placemaking building at Harris Park, 10151 Belleville Rd.

The draft says the maximum occupancy of the meeting area is 23 and the policy sets guidelines for its use for:

• Governmental business and VBT Economic Development meetings;

• Meetings of a non-profit organization located within the township; and

• Meeting of a non-profit organization that is not located within the township, but which proposes to use the facility to provide a service or benefit (ie: civic, educational, or charitable) to the township residents.

The public is welcome to attend the special meeting.