VBT DDA considers what to do about obsolete streetlights

The Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority was informed at its regular meeting Aug. 23 that its lightpoles along Belleville Road are obsolete and the DDA’s stock of replacement parts is depleted.

Executive Director Susan Ireland said the DDA had been in contact with its representative from GrayBar who informed her that the streetlights are obsolete and Holophane would have to see if any of their parts could be retrofitted so that the DDA can continue to use its existing streetlights.

Director Ireland said, after no responses from their representative at GrayBar, they were informed that the DDA’s representative no longer worked for the company and they were directed to another representative, who didn’t reply to them either.

“As a result, staff contacted the DDA’s representative for community lighting at DTE and a meeting was set up,” Ireland said.

She said in front of Comerica Bank a vehicle ran over one of the DDA’s original Gingko trees, flipped over and hit a light pole. A claim has been submitted to the insurance company.

Ireland told the DDA that DTE installed a sample pole there.

DDA chairman Craig Atchinson said they tried those lights before and the DDA didn’t like it.

Ireland said she will see how much the sample light would cost.

Atchinson commented on distracted driving, saying his insurance company now requires him to have a distracted driving clause affirming no one driving my car is on the cellphone, etc. He said Atchinson buys the cars on the lot and so they all are technically his.

Ireland said the DDA has a $1,000 deductible. She said she wants to try to find out what parts will cost and she wants general feedback on the sample pole.

Director Mark Laginess said he would like to see one more distinctive than the sample pole.

“Won’t it look strange to have 50 poles and other designs mixed in?” said vice-chairperson Carol Bird.

“You don’t want a hodge-podge,” Ireland responded.

Ireland presented Deputy Director Lisa Lothringer’s report in her absence and Lothringer, as well, addressed the street light problem.

In her written report, Lothringer said staff met with Courtney Baum, the DDA’s new Community Lighting Account Manager from DTE. She said they discussed the potential benefits of using DTE stock products thus eliminating the time that staff spends trying to source extremely scarce replacement parts, file insurance claims and stock parts for repairs. She said Baum showed them how DTE has improved their LED lights to allow for better light distribution through increased lumens while using lower wattage.

Lothringer wrote that staff will provide the DDA’s feedback to the DTE rep and then meet with her again to discuss options under the Community Lighting Program. That will be brought back to the DDA.

Ireland said DTE would take care of the pole and insurance in their program.

“We’ll see what we can put together,” she said.

In other business at the one-hour meeting on Aug. 23, the DDA:

• Unanimously approved and confirmed the application of a Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant. The DDA will develop an SS4A Action Plan Grant application with the assistance of the Wade Trim FundingScout Division that would extend beyond the DDA boundaries. Cost is not to exceed $15,000 and the DDA and township would each pay half. The township board has already approved its portion. The SS4A has an allocation of more than $1 billion of funding available and the minimum award for this grant is $200,000;

• After discussion, approved buying one bike repair station for Harris Park at a cost of $1,730 with customization skin with logo included, plus $100 shipping and $500 installation, from low bidder Penchura. Director Joyce Rochowiak voiced concern about vandalism and the prospect of having to spend money on repairs. Three bike stations had been requested by Assistant Executive Director Lisa Lothringer, who was not present;

• On an 8-1 vote approved Grosse Ile Lawn Sprinkler to continue with the installation of the winter holiday season lighting for one year at a cost of $9,350 for Harris Park and the monument sign property. Voting no was Director Victor Delibera who said he had voted for this twice, but he had a major issue with Christmas lights and using other people’s money to put them up. He suggested having students from the school put up the lights. Chairman Atchinson said the DDA doesn’t have to do anything and could have no lights. Vice-chairperson Bird said years back the lights at the triangle were out more than on. She said these professionals come out and fix them immediately. Director Velon Willis made the motion for one year and Director Joe Baskin seconded the motion, noting they should be evaluated every year. Grosse Ile Lawn Sprinkler had submitted quotes for one year, three years ($26,719), and five years ($44,899);

• Approved the financial audit for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021, with total fund balance of $5,138,836. It carried an unmodified opinion, reflecting no problems;

• Approved the amended 2022 DDA budget and the proposed 2023 DDA budget. Ireland said 2023 is kept flat with no big projects. However, the $1.1 million expenditure for the theater portion of the new community center that had been set for 2022 has been moved to a 2023 expenditure. Tax capture for 2023 is expected to be $2,030,000 and fund balance at the end of 2023 is expected at $5,191,891; and

• Heard Ireland report that two business parcels in the DDA district are before the state tax tribunal: Auto Zone and Aldi’s. She said if the two are successful, it will affect the DDA by $5,530.