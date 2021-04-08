VBT commission to get video report on French Landing Park upgrades

The Van Buren Township Environmental Commission will get a video report on the upgrades being done at French Landing Park.

At its Jan. 20 Zoom meeting, the first since last July, Public Service Director Matthew Best said he would bring the French Landing Park Master Plan to members during the next few monthly meetings and have it be an open item on the agendas.

He invited members to offer ideas on what the township can do at its parks to make an environmental impact, such as keeping geese off the beach.

Director Best said in 2020 the commission was looking at environmental ideas on what the township parks could do.

Newly elected chairman Norm DeBuck said members should make a personal visit to see it first-hand or have a video presentation to see what’s happening there.

That could be in the summer months when everyone’s vaccinated.

“I’m just trying to be prudent,” said DeBuck.

Commissioner Peter Creal said that was a good idea.

“I will take video, work with Ryan Nichols, and put together a video of what’s being done,” agreed Best.

Best said the No. 1 user of that park is non-resident fishermen. Second is bikers who will be using the Iron Belle Trail. Third is those who want to see the dam. Then, there’s the yoga class that uses the park.

“Maybe the whole township would like to see it,” Best said. “Ryan’s a good filmmaker.”

DeBuck asked about obtaining right of way for the Iron Belle Trail through the township.

Best said Washtenaw County is bringing the trail to the Grove Road/Rawsonville Road border and then it will go through Van Buren Park and come out by the apartments. They will start working on that this year, with grants to get the west entry of Van Buren Park paved.

He said the township is working on the trail from Edgemont in Belleville, east to Martinsville Road. Best said they have four of the 12 rights of way needed. He said most of those yet to be obtained are from churches who need to meet with their congreations.

“We’re ready to get it rolling,” said Best, noting there is $8 million worth of work to be done over the next five years to get it completed.

He said environmental signs could be put along the trail.

Best also announced the township is doing all the cemeteries now with tree cutting, brush cutting, and “doing what we can to make them look sharp. We are starting the process next week.”

The commission also discussed the township’s newly issued permit from the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy authorizing the township to discharge from the storm sewer, as amended by the Governor’s Executive Order 2019-06. It takes effect Feb. 1 and runs through Oct. 1, 2024.

DeBuck referred to the rules and said that they start with the township and asked if the residents are going to be next? DeBuck is a sod farmer.

Best said it is the basis for Wayne County Rainwater Ordinance, controlling the water quality.

“How do we control a two- or three-inch rain event?” he asked. “It doesn’t make common sense.”

Best said it’s controlled with storage.

DeBuck said the 33-page document to him is like Congress and its 3,500-page document, “Vote on it to find out what’s in it.”

Later in the meeting, Best said Wayne County made a proposal for changes to the storm water ordinance and could change the township’s ordinance for existing and new storm water retention.

DeBuck asked if they will be more restrictive. Creal added, “or less restrictive?” and everybody laughed.

Best said it would place more requirements on property owners to maintain. He said, as an example, if you are like Auto Zone, you have to maintain it, “I think, with inspections every year.”

He said it could change how the township operates with storm water. He said some things are already required and this just spells it out.

“Now they have to maintain it in perpetuity. This will say how to maintain it … A final set of drafts is coming,” Best said.

Debuck asked about Zoom meetings and Best said they would be in place through March 31 under State of Michigan rules. If the state extends the time, the commission will probably be in Zoom meetings.

“If it’s safe to meet, the supervisor will decide whether to continue … or elected officials,” Best said. “I have a feeling the Governor will make that decision.”

“A lot will depend on outbreaks and the vaccine,” DeBuck said.

Best said there have not been outbreaks at work and all exposures have been outside of work.

The regular Feb. 17 and March 17 meetings were cancelled for lack of agenda.