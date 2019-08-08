VBT Board of Trustees hears criticism of Scott Jones’ condo plan

On Monday, the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees held a special 1 p.m. meeting before it began two days of budget sessions.

Jeff Riggs addressed the board before it took action on the future land use map amendment for the Scott Jones property at 41620 E. Huron River Dr.

Riggs said several years ago he had started development of that property and had been friends with family that had owned it since the mid 1800s. He said everything was signed off and he was ready for development, when GM filed for bankruptcy and he backed off.

He said he shared his development information with Steve Davenport and Scott Jones and he looked forward to their development.

“But I did not count on multiple dwellings with five feet between the buildings,” he said, adding he had planned 35 lots and Jones is planning 70 to 80 homes.

Riggs said, in a published report Jones said he would not be looking at putting in boat docks and residents would use the docks at Sandy’s Marina next door. But, he said, there are no dock spaces available at Sandy’s.

He said he believes in the future Jones will look at putting in docks at his development.

He said he is looking out for the aesthetic values of property owners on the lake. He called for a study of boat traffic and input from the DEQ and police.

“I could have developed into apartments,” he said. “I thought Van Buren Township would maintain its Master Plan and it shouldn’t be changing it. I know that property better than anyone. I walked it more than anyone.”

Trustee Paul White made a motion to remove the item on the Jones’ development from the agenda for further study, since it was not discussed at a work/study session, and Trustee Reggie Miller seconded the motion.

“It’s 1 p.m. and people haven’t been able to attend this meeting,” Trustee Miller said. “One p.m. on a Monday. I’m not saying this isn’t a great project. It probably is and I might be interested in one [of the condos].”

Director of Public Services Matthew Best explained that there are steps when you change a Master Plan and the request was first heard on June 12 and on June 21 the notice of intent to plan was mailed out and on July 10 the planning commission held a public hearing and approved recommending to the township board to send out the proposed map changes and this is the next step.

It would require the township board to distribute the proposed change to surrounding communities to get their comments.

“I withdraw my support,” Reggie Miller said and Trustee White’s motion died for lack of support.

Trustee White said this proposal calls for six to seven homes per parcel and it shouldn’t be more than three or four.

Clerk Leon Wright made the motion, seconded by Trustee Sherry Frazier to distribute the future land use map for the 42-day review.

“I was unclear,” said Trustee Frazier. “I agree with Mr. Riggs. We need to have a look at boat traffic on the lake. It’s crowded out there. We need input from Sandy’s Marina. We don’t want to give carte blanche approval.”

Supervisor Kevin McNamara said Jones hasn’t even submitted a site plan yet, so this is not approval.

Director Best said the proposed map will be sent to 25 parties, which includes Wayne and Washtenaw counties and surrounding communities.

“All this requires is for us to mail out notification for comments on this … The first step in the process,” Best said.

Miller asked if they would send notices to everyone around the lake and Best said no such notification is required. He said notices were sent out for surrounding properties for the public hearing.

Best said for the next step they will come back to the planning commission for a public hearing and then the board will get “the second bite of the apple.”

Treasurer Sharry Budd read off the schedule that was in everyone’s packet about all the steps between now and 2020.

“I think everybody will have plenty of time to comment,” Treasurer Budd said.

Trustee White said he may be interested in one of the condos, but right now they are too close together.

“I don’t want to stand in my bedroom window and hear what’s going on in the next bedroom window … I don’t know if Sandy’s needs more space and will want to expand.”

He said they want VBT to be a premiere community and how they want VBT to look in the future is important.

“The lake is congested on holidays. We all know that,” White said. “We need to be sure we’ll be doing the right thing.”

Clerk Wright said the schedule shows several meetings until the final one on Jan. 21 and it comes back to the board several times, including a work/study in November.

“We want to get the process started,” Wright said.

“There will be at least two public hearings,” Frazier said. “Everyone who lives on the lake should be notified. It will affect everyone. Congestion on the lake is my main concern.”

Miller said she would like to see the schedule printed in the paper and otherwise distributed.

Supervisor McNamara said the township has community outreach and the information will be put out.

The motion carried unanimously to send the future land use map proposal out for the 42-day review.

In other business at the 42-minute meeting, the board:

• Approved selecting Penchura Russell Design and VanAssche Construction, Inc. for the French Landing Park improvements not to exceed $120,000. Russell will develop a park design – a vision — with tree and vegetation removal to improve visibility from the road and from the park to Belleville Lake. The project plans to demolish and remove the current play structure which is rotting from within, Best said. Construction would be in 2020. They found a potential of $150,000 in Wayne County money for the physical park improvements that needs to be spent by Sept. 30. McNamara said this grant is left over from the Linda Combs administration and the county found it two weeks ago. If it’s not used, the county will take it back, McNamara said;

• Approved the Communications Specialist job description at a salary of between $50,000 and $60,000, plus $20,000 to pay for assistance. Miller explained why she asked to delay this approval for more information and said she got the information she needed. She said some of it was sensitive and needed one-on-one conversation. Clerk Wright said he also got the information he sought. White said, “What we’re asking one person to do is a lot … You’re asking more than what one person can do.”