VBT Board honors Ron Akers as he leaves for new job in Ypsilanti

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees sent off a valued employee to his new position by honoring him with a resolution signed by every member of the board.

At its July 2 meeting, the board called Director of Planning and Economic Development Ronald A. Akers, AICP, up to the podium to present him with the framed resolution.

Akers began with the township four years ago, beginning in August 2015. The resolution stated he served in a leadership role of a management team in the Public Services Department, spearheading many accomplishments – and then named a long list of projects.

He also has overseen the approval of several significant economic development projects in VBT, for an approximate total investment of $300 million in the township and adding 1,000 new jobs in the community. The projects included Subaru, Ashley Capital’s Crossroads North Distribution Center, Mayser USA’s manufacturing facility, Menards, JPMC’s site security upgrades, and US Signals Data Center.

The resolution stated: “The Charter Township of Van Buren Board of Trustees does hereby tender to Ronald A. Akers, AICP, both its appreciation for his many labors and many thanks for a job well done, and it wishes him well in all future personal and professional endeavors.”

VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara said Akers “works to make everybody else better,” pointing to the internship program he initiated which has placed all three interns in professional employment.

Akers has been hired as the new Department of Public Services Director for the City of Ypsilanti.

“I’m close by,” Akers said of his office in Ypsilanti.

The township is now searching for his replacement.