VBT applying for $300,000 Eurasian Watermilfoil grant

Van Buren Township has prepared a preliminary application for a $300,000 Southeast Michigan Resilience Fund grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with a $100,000 pledge of matching funds and in-kind services from VBT.

At the Dec. 19 regular meeting of the VBT Environmental Commission, Matthew Best detailed the steps being taken to get the grant to try to get rid of the plant that is choking the western part of Belleville Lake.

VBT Public Service Director Best said the invasive aquatic plant in Wayne County’s only navigable lake will be controlled through hand-pulling and chemical herbicide application.

“We expect to reduce the amount of Eurasian Watermilfoil by 50% the first year and hope to continue to reduce the growth the following year by another 25%,” the pre-proposal reads.

“Belleville Lake’s public access locations have become choked with Eurasian Watermilfoil to the extent that it is adversely affecting the recreational use of the lake. With chemical application being applied directly, we plan to eliminate this prolific invasive plant and reclaim these affected areas so that our residents and visitors can enjoy swimming, boating and fishing.

“It is our plan to map out the extensive areas of growth with GPS data, and treat the affected areas according to the level of plant density. Upon completion of the prescribed treatments, a monitoring plan will be put into place to survey and record the treated areas.

“We will hold informative training sessions with the public in order to enlist their help in monitoring and reporting Eurasian Watermilfoil growth and how to

handle plant fragmentation.

“Belleville Lake lies in the hear of our community and we will work as a community to eradicate this invasive plant,” the pre-proposal reads.

Best said the project has been put together by Parks and Recreation, the supervisor’s office, and the Public Service Department. They will map the lake and make an eradication plan.

He said that Jennifer Zaenglein of Parks and Recreation wrote the grant and, “did a great job.”

Best said if VBT is selected, it will have to do a full-blown application.

“It’s a good first step in managing the milfoil,” Best said. “We’ll have to work up and down stream with our neighbors.

“The biggest criteria is improving access,” he said.

Best said they expect to know in February whether the township is selected to do a full application. The work is expected to be done this fall.

If a lake drawdown is approved for the fall of 2019, Best said the milfoil work wouldn’t be done until after the drawdown.

“If we get the grant or not, we will still discuss milfoil,” said Environmental Commission chairman David Brownlee, asking that it be put on the next agenda of the commission.

Belleville Lake drawdown

Best said he has been talking with Eagle Creek officials who said a drawdown of Belleville Lake is possible. Eagle Creek operates the French Landing Dam, which is owned by Van Buren Township.

Best said the dam operators indicated they could hold their Part 12 Independent Safety Inspection while the water is down. Eagle Creek is paying for the drawdown, but the price is not known. It has hired a consulting firm.

Eagle Creek is working on a drawdown permit and will be working to put their proposal together in January or February. He said there will be more concrete knowledge in April.

Best said among those needing to approve the drawdown are MDEQ, FERC, Michigan State Historical Parks, and soil erosion people.

“I’m concerned they aren’t farther along,” said Brownlee, noting it wouldn’t be until April until they know if it’s going or not. “How much time do we need before we draw down?”

Best said they will operate this year as though they are going to do it, “until we can’t.”

He said township officials are planning a public information meeting in February to alert lakefront residents what permits they will need and how to prepare for a drawdown.

Best said the hydropark dam will do his inspections during the drawdown, as well.

Best said he thinks the residents will be surprised on what they can do with the water down. They will contractors to come and talk to them, as well.

Brownlee said the main goal of the drawdown is to clean up debris that interferes with navigation.

“I talked to seawall contractors and they said it’s harder to work with the water down because they can’t get near the seawall on their barges,” Brownlee said. “People need to know.”

“In terms of planning, we’ll have a public meeting, but it is not a kickoff to drawdown, but for information,” Brownlee said.

Best said the drawdown of the water is easy, but getting the permits to assure resources upstream and downstream are not affected is more difficult.

“There’s always a chance FERC will say no,” Best said, referring to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“We need to put together at least a paper plan, so we can hit the ground running if we get final approval,” Brownlee said.

He said he would like a large map of the lake so they can plan pickup points for debris and see where subdivisions are. He needs details on the map to know where there are residents to take care of their lakeshore and where volunteers are needed.

Best showed a map of the old river channel, a bathometric map, which indicates 5 foot depths. The river winds like a worm throughout the lake bed.

Brownlee gave homework assignments to commissioners, asking them to make written notes of questions that need answers concerning the drawdown and email the questions to him over the next couple of weeks.

“Help me think this through. We need to get the answers,” he said.

Brownlee said, for example, what does a 5′ drawdown do to Sandy’s Marina. They tell people to get the boats out by October.

Best said they have met with Sandy’s Marine three times. The drawdown also will effect Johnny’s and Haywards.

“The main thrust of the plan I’ve been working on is to educate the residents of the lake as a resource,” Best said. “It brings a lot of wealth to the community … We have one blue economy on an all-sports lake.”

Best said he expects the commission to reach out to volunteers and the township to reach out to corporate entities.

“If the state and federal government let us do it, we’re going to do this right,” Best said.

“The work starts now,” Brownlee said. “Start getting it down on paper.” He said he expects to get the map with details and to have the township come up with a list of groups and organizations.

They were advised not to forget the Tuesday afternoon bass fishermen.