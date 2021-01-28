Van Buren Township offices remain open, but it’s by appointment only

Due to COVID-19, all Van Buren Township administrative offices are now by appointment only. This began Monday, Jan. 25, and runs until March 31, according to a news release from the township.

Appointment hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Same-day appointments are available.

“We’re encouraging residents to use the drop-box in front of township hall or in the police lobby, to pay bills online, or do business over the phone,” said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara.

If residents need to come into township hall, they are asked to call ahead to the appropriate office and schedule an appointment. Once they have arrived at township hall, they are asked to wait in their vehicles until their appointment times. At the appointment time, they may enter the front door and a screener will greet them and direct them to the corresponding offices.

Masks and social distancing are required at all times in township hall.

“We’re still in a pandemic and with a new COVID-19 variant now in Washtenaw County we want to continue to make sure we’re keeping everyone as safe as possible while still completing all business,” said Clerk Leon Wright.

For a department list of all township office phone numbers or more information on how to schedule an appointment visit vanburen-mi.org .

Alysha Albrecht

Communication Specialist

Van Buren Township