Van Buren Township hero John Henderson dead at age 52

JOHN THOMAS HENDERSON, JR.

(August 3, 1965 – December 14, 2017)

John Thomas Henderson, Jr., age 52, a lifelong Belleville-area resident, died peacefully at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital of Superior Twp. on Thursday evening, December 14, 2017.

Henderson was given a statewide honor for saving the life of a young girl by crawling into a blazing house fire and pulling her to safety when he was a fire fighter at the Van Buren Fire Department.

John is the beloved son of Marcella Henderson of Van Buren Twp.; loving brother of Faye (Dan) Cloud of Alaska, Helen Graham of Ypsilanti, and William Henderson of Ypsilanti. John is also survived by many loving extended family and friends. Sadly, he is preceded in death by his father, John Sr. (d.1995) and his sister, Elaine (d.2016).

Born on August 3, 1965 in Ypsilanti, John attended the Belleville-area schools. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Gulf War. Following his service to his country, he was a Firefighter with Van Buren Township. He enjoyed the outdoors, boating on Belleville Lake, and spending time with his family.

A funeral ceremony with military honors will be held at 11 AM, Monday, December 18, 2017 in the main chapel of the David C. Brown Funeral Home of Belleville. (734)-697-4500. The Reverend Gordon Moore will officiate the service.

Visiting hours are 12 noon until 4 PM, Sunday and one hour prior to the funeral ceremony.

In lieu of customary tributes, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Huron Valley Humane Society.