Van Buren Township hall remains closed until May 15 by Governor’s order

In response to Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-59 (COVID-19) to extend the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, all Van Buren Township administration offices, Parks and Recreation and the Senior Center will remain closed until Friday, May 15.

Emergency Services (Police, Fire & Dispatch) will remain open.

Van Buren Township will continue to work remotely. For emergencies, such as a water main breaks, contact Van Buren Township Dispatch at (734) 699-8930. For non-emergencies, government services and/or general questions (building permits, Focus Hope, water and sewer bills, etc.) call (734) 699-8910 and leave a message. A staff member will return your call.

Residents are encouraged to pay taxes and water bills online or use the drop box in front of township hall.

Tax and utility payments via debit, credit card or Echeck can be made at at https://bsaonline.com/Home/WelcomePage

Residents may sign up for automated debit for utility bill payments with this form: https://vanburen-mi.org/Forms/Automatic_Water_Bill_Payment.pdf

When paying online, there will be a processing fee.

The drop box in front of township hall and the drop box in the Public Safety lobby are checked daily (checks only).

Yard waste pick up resumed the week of April 20. Bulk pick-up is still suspended until further notice. Trash and recycling are operating as scheduled. Waste Management crews are working as quickly as possible based on crew availability. If a yard waste sticker or landfill pass to drop off bulk items is needed, call (734) 699-8926, leave a detailed message including name, address and phone number

For police and fire reports, submit a Freedom of Information Act request available on the Township website: https://vanburen-mi.org/officials/clerk/. The FOIA request form can also be emailed and/or faxed directly by contacting the Records Office at (734) 699-8939 or by emailing Tina Harman at tharman@vanburen-mi.org. When sending email requests, write FOIA Request in the subject line.

Copies of traffic crash reports can be obtained on the CLEMIS website: www.clemis.org. The report number is needed in order to obtain a copy of the report. These reports can also be obtained by submitting a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request form. To get a report number, contact the Records Office at (734) 699-8939.

Due to records window closure at this time, local background checks will not be done at the window. Visit the State of Michigan website: www.michigan.gov to obtain an ICHAT background check through the State of Michigan.

The township website has a list of local resources available to assist residents seeking food, shelter, utility assistance, mental health resources, un-employment information, small business loans, grants, and more. See http://vanburen-mi.org/.

The township has partnered with the Van Buren DDA and Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce to create a COVID-19 Business Directory. Visit https://vanburendda.com/ to see which businesses are open as essential services. If you’re a business that has remained open visit the website and fill out the form that only takes three minutes.

All Township events have been canceled until July 5. This includes fireworks and the first session of summer camp. Refunds will be issued for those who have registered for camp and classes. The Senior Center will continue with the emergency foods program including Meals on Wheels, but will remain closed for senior activities.