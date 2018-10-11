Traffic light timing change helps backups for Keytone parents

The traffic at the corner of Sumpter and Bemis roads has been alleviated due to Wayne County’s action to change the timing on the traffic signal there.

At the Oct. 9 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Public Safety Director Eric Luke said there had been concerns about he traffic tie-ups at that corner before school and after school at Keystone Academy on Bemis Road. He said there have been 25 cars backed up on Bemis, east of Sumpter.

He said he contacted Wayne County and they came out within four days and changed the timing on the lights by 10 seconds east and west, which alleviated the problem. The lights are changed from 7:40 to 8:10 a.m. and 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.