Teens hold candlelight vigil in memory of classmate who was murdered

On Aug. 9, a large number of students gathered at Belleville High School for a candlelight vigil in memory of their classmate Dacara Leatherberry, 14, who was murdered July 25 in her Van Buren Township home. Dacara’s mother Yachanda Snipes also was murdered.

This was the first time many of the students had seen each other since school let out in June and there were many hugs and lots of tears as they shared the memories of Dacara’s life. There is a suspect in the murder who has yet to be arraigned.