Suspect arrested on Wexford St. in Belleville in massive drug raig

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested in a massive drug bust on Wexford Street in the City of Belleville on Tuesday, April 19, according to a news release by the Michigan State Police.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the residence, seizing 435 grams of methamphetamine and 104 grams of fentanyl. Several firearms were also taken by authorities.

MNET was assisted by Van Buren Township Police Department and Belleville Police Department in the investigation into Belleville-area meth sales.

The suspect was lodged pending prosecutor review, Michigan State Police said in the news release.

Previous Wexford St. drug arrest

Timothy Ryan Frye, 37, of Wexford Street in the City of Belleville was arrested on drug charges about a year ago. His residence on Wexford is not the same address as the location of the April 19, 2022 drug bust.

He was arraigned Oct. 6 at 34th District Court on ten charges that are dated April 14, 2021.

Frye’s preliminary exam was Oct. 25 before Judge Brian A. Oakley, who bound him over to the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice for a Nov. 8 arraignment on the information. He remains free on $5,000 personal bond.

Frye was charged with: delivery / manufacture of methamphetamine, delivery/manufacture of narcotic or cocaine less than 50 grams, delivery/manufacture (added to Schedule 4 by Board Rule), carrying a concealed weapon, firearms possession by felon, ammunition possession by felon, and four felony firearm counts. The first three counts call for double penalties because it is at least the second time he has had such charges.

At the preliminary exam, a Western Wayne Narcotics team witness testified that among the things police found at his home were 55 grams of methamphetamine, 37+ oxycodone, 173 Zanex, equipment for drug sales, and double-edged brass knuckles with a blade.

After several court sessions before Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Hathaway, Frye’s final conference is set for June 1.