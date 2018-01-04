Sumpter Twp. Police investigate death of four-year-old girl

At about 10:43 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1, Sumpter Township Police responded to a 911 call from a residence on Greenmeadow Drive, inside the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home Community, on the report of an unresponsive four-year-old female.

Upon arrival, police report CPR was being administered by family members and officers found the child suffering from obvious severe burns about her extremities. She was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor by Huron Valley Ambulance and shortly after arrival was pronounced dead.

Sumpter police are working in conjunction with the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner, a forensic unit from Michigan State Police, and Child Protective Services to investigate the case. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

No further information will be released at this time, said Police Chief Eric Luke.